Government had to invest “6 or 7 million” for Madeira to fight to regain the Guinness record

Carlos Macedo underlines that with the current investment it is very difficult for the Region to be superior to international shows that have larger budgets.

Carlos Macedo, businessman responsible for the fireworks show at the end of the year, guarantees that Madeira could win the Guinness record again.

In a statement the owner of Macedos Pirotecnia indicated that the Regional Government would have to invest 6 or 7 million euros, to be back in the mouth and eyes of the World, as happened at the turn of the year 2006/2007. That is the year we won the world record for the largest fireworks display.

From Diário Notícias

