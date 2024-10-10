Ribeira Brava: Espigão and Sagrada Família viewpoints restored with an investment of 7,500 euros

Photos by Paulo Abreu.

The Ribeira Brava Parish Council carried out the complete restoration of the Espigão Viewpoint, which ended up being damaged as a result of the fires.

The parish council also reports that the road accesses were also cleaned, so that all traffic conditions on the roads in this area could be restored as quickly as possible, as well as the Espigão path, which is approximately 2500 metres long, and the Eira do Mourão path, as well as the repair of some balconies, especially those that connect to homes.

Marco Martins, president of the Ribeira Brava Parish Council, states that “all the interventions in Espigão and surrounding areas that the Ribeira Brava Parish Council team was willing to carry out were so that the municipal teams could concentrate on the parish of Serra de Água, the parish in the municipality most affected by the fire. This was a way of showing solidarity with our neighbouring parish, as we are from the same municipality and together we are better prepared and closer to the population of Ribeira Brava”.

The Sagrada Família viewpoint also received attention from the Ribeira Brava Parish Council, having been cleaned, as well as all its access points. This entire investment cost around 7,500 euros, but for Marco Martins, “it is crucial to ensure proper access to people’s homes and it is always important to keep the viewpoints in good condition, as these are works that bring visibility to our parish.”

From Jornal Madeira

