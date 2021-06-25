Malta seems to be the only country added to the green list, while other places including the Spanish Balearic Islands and some of the Caribbean islands and also including Madeira have been added to the Green-Watch list.

Being on the Green-Watch list means that these places can be changed back to Amber at any time, even before the next 3 week review.

So it doesn’t really give much confidence in booking a holiday or travelling if you already have a holiday booked, especially if you are a family of four or more, as the cost of tests is going to add a huge amount to your trip, or you are unable to do 10 days quarantine on your return.