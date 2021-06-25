  • Home
Malta seems to be the only country added to the green list, while other places including the Spanish Balearic Islands and some of the Caribbean islands and also including Madeira have been added to the Green-Watch list.

Being on the Green-Watch list means that these places can be changed back to Amber at any time, even before the next 3 week review.

So it doesn’t really give much confidence in booking a holiday or travelling if you already have a holiday booked, especially if you are a family of four or more, as the cost of tests is going to add a huge amount to your trip, or you are unable to do 10 days quarantine on your return.

 

Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

  1. Betsy Self Reply

    No not booking abroad anywhere until next year at the earliest and if we still have to pay for expensive tests will stay in good old England.

  3. AS Reply

    This too concerned me when I saw it on the BBC news, however I received the Portugese update from uk.govt dept clearly stating that it was moved to the green list and not a green ‘watch list’ apologies but I can’t seem to add it. I don’t know for sure but I assumed every country on the green list could be changed at anytime given the threat of rising Covid numbers, I believe this is reviewed every 3/4 weeks, so I am not too concerned at the moment. This issue will be how Madeira fares with domestic travel from Portugal and the risk of the delta variant through this route and a number of other routes but as I have said before Madeira has a very robust screening solution to tackling the spread of the Virus 🤞 this is only my opinion of course 😊

  4. David Charles Reply

    After the ‘Green List’ and the ‘Green Watch-List’ what’s the betting they will get together and come up with ‘Green Watch and Wait’ or ‘Green Watch and Wait – but tending to Amber’ list? Regretfully, we will forget any hope of travelling to Madeira until Christmas, at the very earliest.

  5. PdsPete Reply

    Madeira is doing so well at controlling this damn virus that it’s a shame the UK government can’t get it’s act together. Like Tobi, I’ll be glad to get home and not be booking anything in the foreseeable. But at the end of the day we need people to come to our very safe island, I would have thought we are just as safe as Malta.

  6. LEE AUN TAN Reply

    The greatest fear I think will be what the Portugese government’s next step in whether they will impose a blanket quarantine rule for everyone entering Portugese territory (a bit like the flight bans that was suddenly imposed in Dec on UK visitors) – that will certainly put people off from visiting Madeira altogether. Booked for the 7th Aug for 3 weeks so at least there is a degree of wait and see still for me – the best bet with this summer is to book one of those just pay a deposit flight hotel combis with BA which is pretty low – due to pay up on 17th July so still gives us some leeway on whether we proceed to visit Madeira then…..

  7. MauriceGReed Reply

    Flights and apartment for October have been booked since January.

  8. wilkofife Reply

    We, like Maurice, have also been booked for some time. This in the full knowledge that the goalposts will be moved several times before then.
    It is bad enough waiting for Sturgeon’e latest manoeuvre, but now Merkel and Macron are sticking their oars in and trying to get Brits banned from everywhere !
    At the moment I’d say our chances of being there in September are about 50/50.

  9. George Nabbs Reply

    There needs to be a very clear and definite announcement from the Madeiran Albuquerque that there will be no quarantine if a negative test is produced. If not, then we are back to where we were yesterday morning.

