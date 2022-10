The request for help appeared this morning on social networks, reporting the disappearance of a man on the morning of Tuesday, October 18, in Camacha.

His name is Álvaro Olim, he disappeared more than 24 hours ago and usually circulates in the parish of Camacha on a daily basis.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information related to his whereabouts should contact his family on social media, the PSP or the Camacha Parish Council.

From Jornal Madeira

