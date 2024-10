The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere places the North Coast, South and Mountainous Regions under yellow warning for periods of rain or showers, sometimes heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms, between 00:00 and 6:00 on Friday, October 11th.

It is important to note that a yellow alert for rough seas on the North Coast of Madeira and the island of Porto Santo has been in force since 6:33 pm this Wednesday until midnight tomorrow.

From Diário Notícias

