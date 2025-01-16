The end of pre-purchased tickets at Horários do Funchal constitutes “a brutal camouflaged increase”, argues the JPP

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

The end of pre-purchased tickets at Horários do Funchal constitutes “a brutal, camouflaged increase”, the Juntos Pelo Povo (JPP) party denounced today. In the previous model, it is recalled, passengers could purchase pre-purchased tickets for €1.25, but with the discontinuation and postponement of this option, HF now only offers the single option of an on-board ticket for the price of €1.95.

“This measure represents a brutal increase of €0.70, a disguised trick that attacks the pockets of Horários do Funchal users”, accuses the JPP deputy, Luís Martins, quoted in a press release that announced a political initiative carried out today on Avenida do Mar e das Comunidades Madeirenses, next to the public transport company’s sales kiosk.

“In some rural areas, where tickets used to cost, for example, €1.30, they have risen to €1.95, which is now the reference price for municipal tickets. Intermunicipal tickets now cost €2.60, however the MP mentioned that, in certain locations, buses are already full, leaving some public transport users stranded”, the same note explains.

“It is not enough to apply the RRP money and announce the digital transition and carbon reduction”, observes Luís Martins, considering that it is “necessary to think about people and all the variables of the transport issue, from road infrastructure to public transport routes and timetables, without neglecting the mentioned increases.”

For the parliamentarian, the current public transport service is “expensive and unattractive”, and it is still necessary to adapt routes to the number of users and to timetables that serve the interests of all sectors of the population.

From Jornal Madeira

Previous ArticleSiga – 5 million euros, 6months, Complete Failure
Next Article17-year-old arrested in Machico with more than 3,000 counterfeit notes
Tobi Hughes

4 Responses

  1. Does this mean that the pre purchased tickets on my Giro card are not useable? I had understood they would be until May 2025.

    If everyone can only buy single use tickets may I suggest you give the driver a €20 euro note for him to give you change. The drivers will soon get fed up with having to carry a lot of change! Then they will complain to management that the system is useless.

    Reply

  2. We visited Madeira over Christmas and took the opportunity to preload our travel bus passes for our next visit. How do we now stand regarding there future use. As visitors to the Island we have always enjoyed this facility which we have found most useful and appreciated this system.

    Reply

  3. Not a very subtle disguise. But has anyone thought what this is going to do to the mechanics of the process. The driver has got to give out a ticket and change for every passenger. Forget Time Tables.

    Reply

I encourage you to leave comments, I read every single one.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

© 2023 Madeira Island News | Privacy Policy