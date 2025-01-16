Siga – 5 million euros, 6months, Complete Failure

Diario Notícias’ headline accurately reflects this company’s performance; after six months, it is demonstrably unsuccessful.

The planned extension of giro card validity to the end of May appears unlikely.

Social media reveals widespread complaints over the past few months, citing dangerous driving, pass-related issues, malfunctioning stop request bells, inconsistent bus numbering, and a concerning number of accidents involving the new buses.

Please submit any complaints in the comments section below. I have already informed the company that I will share this link to facilitate their review of customer feedback, although I am certain they are already receiving a significant volume of complaints daily.

Anita, creator of the popular “Madeira by Bus” download, has shared this information, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

On July 1, 2024, SIGA launched with the goal of significantly improving and simplifying bus operations on Madeira. However, according to recent press reports, the planned changes remain largely invisible even seven months later.

The only noticeable update so far has been the renewal of the bus fleet, with the acquisition of 124 new Iveco vehicles.

What we still miss, unfortunately, is a mobile app to check current schedule changes. Additionally, there’s no option to pay for tickets onboard or via an app using a card, nor is it possible for tourists to purchase weekly or monthly passes. An onboard ticketing system is also still nowhere in sight.

For tourists in particular, it’s a challenge to always have enough coins ready to buy tickets directly from the driver (currently the only option for trips outside Funchal). It’s easy to see how this procedure causes delays and disruptions in the bus schedules.

According to today’s report in the Diário, SIGA is now at risk of an early shutdown. However, we are confident that it won’t come to that, as the state has a responsibility to maintain public transportation. If Madeira is unable to sustain this project, the government in Lisbon will surely find a way to ensure that Madeira’s buses continue to operate reliably and on time.

We’ll stay on top of this story and keep you updated on the blog https://madeira-by-bus.com/siga-7-months-later

  1. The main downtown “was SAM” Bus shelter (across from Zarco arch) appears to be new. But now it is devoid of any numbers or schedules. Many people use this for the airport bus or to get to Machico. I guess you have to know a long term resident to tell you where it is. Good luck finding the schedule for the 113; there are 2 routes with the same number! They couldn’t just add an “A” maybe? OK the locals know all these routes, but us more recent residents need to get around also. I’m just glad I’ve been here long enough to know where the SAM buses used to stop ( just one example).

  2. This firm seems particularly incompetent. Last July when they introduced new out of town buses, nobody knew what was happening until that morning. Buses are good though. With Giro cards they seem to change their minds all the time . First they were stopping them in autumn then valid to 31st December. Just before Xmas then extended to 31st May 2025! After New Year, the Sigaro HELPLINE was telling people that money could not be put on cards any more but in the shops you could still put on journeys but could not buy cards. Then everyone told no more credits could be added to cards! More and more people have to pay cash (1.95 euros why not 2 euros to simplify things?). result long queues to get on buses trying to pay . This resulted in heavily delayed buses! What a fiasco!

  3. I think the left-hand doesn’t know what the right-hand is doing. Or, someone doesn’t know their ar*e from their elbow.

  4. There appears to have been no planning at all, beyond buying the new buses. The timetabling, route planning, ticketing and administration are a complete shambles. The introduction of the new passes before the start of last year was chaotic and the replacement of them this year has been equally chaotic with conflicting messages about availability and dates.

    If it’s any consolation, the introduction of a similar scheme in the greater Porto area was equally shambolic. All a bit sad as Portugal actually has some very competent project managers, but they seem to stay clear of the public sector…

  5. Well the same did happen were that the since the Carris Metroplitana of Lisbon did take over the company that did operate in all Sintra in the begin was a complete mess over two months the tickets machines didn’t the work the drivers since many drivers not from Portugal but from Brasil didn’t know the routes where to go dump the passengers and students in the wrong places and did get lost many times even was necessary ask directions to the passengers eventually the service did start did improved and did getting better . The only thing I can say to the Madeira people eventually the service will be right .

