Siga – 5 million euros, 6months, Complete Failure

Diario Notícias’ headline accurately reflects this company’s performance; after six months, it is demonstrably unsuccessful.

The planned extension of giro card validity to the end of May appears unlikely.

Social media reveals widespread complaints over the past few months, citing dangerous driving, pass-related issues, malfunctioning stop request bells, inconsistent bus numbering, and a concerning number of accidents involving the new buses.

Please submit any complaints in the comments section below. I have already informed the company that I will share this link to facilitate their review of customer feedback, although I am certain they are already receiving a significant volume of complaints daily.

Anita, creator of the popular “Madeira by Bus” download, has shared this information, and we will continue to monitor the situation closely.

On July 1, 2024, SIGA launched with the goal of significantly improving and simplifying bus operations on Madeira. However, according to recent press reports, the planned changes remain largely invisible even seven months later.

The only noticeable update so far has been the renewal of the bus fleet, with the acquisition of 124 new Iveco vehicles.

What we still miss, unfortunately, is a mobile app to check current schedule changes. Additionally, there’s no option to pay for tickets onboard or via an app using a card, nor is it possible for tourists to purchase weekly or monthly passes. An onboard ticketing system is also still nowhere in sight.

For tourists in particular, it’s a challenge to always have enough coins ready to buy tickets directly from the driver (currently the only option for trips outside Funchal). It’s easy to see how this procedure causes delays and disruptions in the bus schedules.

According to today’s report in the Diário, SIGA is now at risk of an early shutdown. However, we are confident that it won’t come to that, as the state has a responsibility to maintain public transportation. If Madeira is unable to sustain this project, the government in Lisbon will surely find a way to ensure that Madeira’s buses continue to operate reliably and on time.

We’ll stay on top of this story and keep you updated on the blog https://madeira-by-bus.com/siga-7-months-later

