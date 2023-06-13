The President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Miguel Albuquerque, will be today, at 5.30 pm , on Avenida Arriaga, in Funchal, where the exhibition is taking place as part of the Regional Arts Week.

The event promoted by the Regional Secretariat for Education, Science and Technology, through the Directorate of Artistic Education Services of the Regional Directorate of Education, started yesterday for what is now its 12th edition.

The Regional Arts Week (SRA) 2023 will be present, in several places in Funchal, until the 18th of June, namely: Auditorium of the Municipal Garden, Legislative Assembly of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (ALRAM), Praça da Restauração, Praça do Povo, Madeira Shopping Mall, Electricity Museum – Casa da Luz, Avenida Arriaga, Escola dos 2.º e 3.º Ciclos Dr. Horacio Bento de Gouveia.

From Diário Notícias

