The gusts of wind, surely felt by all, wreaked havoc on this night.

In Funchal (low) the maximum gust during the dawn reached 56 km/hour (Observatory), causing, among other damages as already reported, but also the destruction of an advertising panel on Avenida Calouste Gulbenkian, more precisely next to Building 2000.

Further up, the extremes of the wind were 113 km/hour at Pico Alto and 111 km/hour at Chão do Areeiro (until 7:00 am).

