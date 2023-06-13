Horários do Funchal have a new application to facilitate the use of public transport

It’s called ‘GiroBus’ and is the new application by Horários do Funchal, which aims at a more modern, intuitive and comprehensive solution than the old one, ‘HF Bus’. Starting today, users can download the application for Android and iOS mobile devices for free.

“The application is launched in a trial version over the next three months, a period during which the company expects intensive use and relies on user evaluation to identify possible errors and suggestions”, explains the company. Therefore, feedback can be given in the respective application store, via email geral@horariosdofunchal.pt or by filling out the form .

For more information, passengers can visit the Funchal Schedule website.

