Landings resumed at Madeira Airport

After 2 hours with strong winds preventing landings at Madeira Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport, during which four flights were diverted and half a dozen put on hold in the air, in the last few minutes operation was resumed and some ot the waiting planes have already landed.

The strong wind that today has already blew up to 82 km/h along the runway and which in the last hour reached 79 km/h, is the cause of the constraints in the air movement to and from Madeira, which still allowed, this morning, between 08:00 and 09:00, the landing of three planes from mainland.

