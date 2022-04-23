Loic Robert wins the 42 km race at MIUT 22

The Frenchman Loic Robert was the big winner of the 42 kilometers race of MIUT 22.

The ‘Team Wise’ athlete, with the 4002 breastplate, celebrated the title of champion, in the city of Machico, after 3:18.03 hours of running along a 42 kilometer course, which started at Monte.

In second place in the same event was the German Moritz Heide, from the Adidas Terrex team, with a difference of about 13 minutes and closing the podium was another German, Marcel Hoeche, with a time of 14 minutes difference.

From Diário Notícias

