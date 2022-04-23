MIUT 85: BRIT THOMAS EVANS HAS ARRIVED IN MACHICO

Great to see a BRIT winning the 85km race.

The Adidas Terrex athlete won the race that started from Boaventura and ended in the city of Machico, with a time of 8:46:35 hours. It only remains to know the winner of this event in the women’s sector, as all other distances already have announced winners.

The runner-up in this distance is also known and it is Thomas Balabaud, a Frenchman who completed the 85 kilometers in 9:03:16 hours. With the arrival of the British athlete, the male winners of all distances are already known, respectively Jim Walmsley (MIUT 115), Thomas Evans (MIUT 85), Noël Giordano (MIUT 60), Loic Robert (MIUT 42) and Nicholas Turco ( MIUT 16).

In the women’s, Courtney Dauwalter won the MIUT 115 kilometers, the first female athlete of the 85 kilometers has not yet arrived, Sheila Aviles Castaño won the MIUT 60 kilometers, Kim Schreiber the MIUT 42 kilometers and Luísa Freitas the MIUT 16.

