APRAM concludes action to promote Madeira as a cruise destination

Today, the 10th of October, an action to promote Madeira as a cruise destination, promoted by the Administration of the Ports of the Region (APRAM), ended.

The initiative culminated in the Port of Funchal, after six journalists from national and international media had traveled for four days on the tourist circuits most used by passengers on cruise ships visiting Madeira.

The experience also included the island of Porto Santo and its port and contacts with logistics and tourism operators in the cruise sector.

From Diário Notícias

