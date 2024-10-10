Heavy traffic generates usual congestion

There is no way around the morning (and afternoon) traffic jams on what should be the Expressway, which is slower than any regional road.

This morning, the double queue is from Porto Novo to the Pestana Júnior junction, over a distance of over 6 km in the Machico – Ribeira Brava direction, all because of the aforementioned intense traffic.

On a day that will be marked by wind, but also with the possibility of rain (in fact, the roads are wet at this time), it is important that drivers exercise extra caution and drive carefully.

Furthermore, fog is also present in some areas, as can be seen in the images from Via Litoral.

In other areas of the expressway or other roads, for now they do not present major difficulties, although in the Ribeira Brava – Machico direction, the aforementioned fog, wet ground and wind are creating some difficulties.

From Diário Notícias

