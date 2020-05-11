The 11th and 12th year students will return to schools in the Region, starting on June 1st, attending classes in the subjects to which they will take national exams. Confirmation was given to DIÁRIO by the regional secretary of Education, who recalls that this return to educational establishments cannot neglect the rules of social distance and respiratory etiquette, which apply to the entire population.

Jorge Carvalho revealed that, this afternoon, the decision was taken in conjunction with the schools, which should now receive enrollments from students who intend to attend classes. “This will be a consolidation of the contents taught through tele-teaching, transmitted through RTP-M”, he explains. The transmission of classes on television ends on 29 May, so classes start again after that date.

The government official says that schools will now adapt to a new reality, so they must make it possible to maintain safety distances, as well as the mandatory use of a mask. Depending on the number of pupils in each class, the schedules will be adapted.

From Diário Notícias