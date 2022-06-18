Funeral of Pedro Paixão is this Sunday in São Martinho

The death of the 27-year-old, in a tragic accident last Thursday, in Porto Santo, left the family and the rest of the Madeiran community in shock, with multiple reactions of sadness from friends, rally fans and official figures, demonstrating the your affection for the enormous talent that unfortunately left

The funeral of Pedro Paixão, a young Madeiran rally driver who died last Thursday, June 16, in a tragic motorcycle accident in Porto Santo, takes place this Sunday, at the São Martinho cemetery, in Funchal.

There is a mass for the present, at 12:30, in the chapel of the cemetery of Nossa Senhora das Angústias, in São Martinho, continuing his funeral for cremation.

There will also be Mass on the 7th day next Wednesday, June 22, at 7 pm, at the Parish Church of Fátima, Funchal.

From Diário Notícias

