The regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos, revealed moments ago that the two positive cases that led to the occurrence of eight others in Câmara de Lobos, are being investigated in order to assess whether they can be framed within the scope of a process -crime.

The minister recalled that the initiation of a criminal case has already taken place in the Azores and may also happen in Madeira if the necessary evidence is collected.

Pedro Ramos again reiterated that Covid-19 ‘is not a joke’ and that whoever facilitates it, whether intentionally or negligently, can be held criminally responsible.