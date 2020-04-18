In the last 24 hours, ten positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Madeira, as confirmed by the regional secretary for Health and Civil Protection, Pedro Ramos.

The minister revealed that many cases are being studied and that he plans to reveal the results of all of them tomorrow, during the usual press conference that takes stock of the situation of the pandemic in the Region.

It should be recalled that Madeira now has 64 positive cases of Covid-19 and that a sanitary fence has already been decreed in the parish of Câmara de Lobos.

Remember 9 of those positive cases have already recovered, as reported yesterday.