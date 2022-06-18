Threatening behaviour in Calheta

Madeira News
On June 16 (corpus christi day), at 20:32, my wife and I were confronted by two heavily intoxicated individuals while loading groceries into our car. This was on a small car park over the road from Marina of Calheta.
We’ve been picked on for no apparent reason, apart from those two liking or disliking our car.
So I just wanted to ask anyone who knows these two persons to send them a clear message: their behaviour made us feel violated and threatened that evening.
These 2 may or may not be local to Calheta, and might have just been visiting as it was a Bank Holiday, but their behaviour was unacceptable, the couple caught these images.

  2. Omg hope this is a one off! So sad for the couple to feel threatened on this beautiful island. This is bad press for MADEIRA! This is not typical behaviour in our experience, locals always been friendly and helpful. We moved here to escape anti social behaviour.

  3. In 2015, everyone was friendly and kind. Since then, negative experiences have multiplied year by year. There are more and more locals who experience their dissatisfaction with their fate in this way.
    The joy of life is dying in the locals. They simply deteriorated for the rest of the world.
    Sad thing.

    1. I miss the times when young locals would dive to get 1 penny from the sea bottom to the joy of tourists sitting by the sea enjoying poverty. Also the times when young boys and girls in Camara de Lobos were invited by some tourists to visit their hotel rooms… Gosh, locals are really loosing their joy.

      1. You’re stupid.
        I appreciate the Portuguese people even without pennies. I go there because it’s good to be among them.
        The article above is about hospitality. If someone is unfair to their guest, they will do serious harm to their own people.

  4. Here’s a starting point: a proliferation of discount airlines eventually bring big ticket problems.

  5. Is that THEIR car they are standing by? You should have got the registration and description of the vehicle and called the police. They, at least could have been pulled for in charge of a vehicle while intoxicated.

  6. Is there a cronological order in the photo sequence? In the first photo they seem to be having a chat by their car. Why were they being filmed or being taken photos of? Or was that afterwards?

  7. A sad state of affairs. We’ve been visiting Madeira for nearly 20 tears and have never experienced anything approaching this unpleasant behaviour.

