Threatening behaviour in Calheta

On June 16 (corpus christi day), at 20:32, my wife and I were confronted by two heavily intoxicated individuals while loading groceries into our car. This was on a small car park over the road from Marina of Calheta.

We’ve been picked on for no apparent reason, apart from those two liking or disliking our car.

So I just wanted to ask anyone who knows these two persons to send them a clear message: their behaviour made us feel violated and threatened that evening.

These 2 may or may not be local to Calheta, and might have just been visiting as it was a Bank Holiday, but their behaviour was unacceptable, the couple caught these images.

