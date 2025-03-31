Madeira to Faro is finally here

Finally a connection we have all been waiting for, and always wondered why we never had it.

Not so many flights, and a small aircraft, but its a start, and Im sure it will be popular, then other airlines might put the route on as well.

TAP will connect the Algarve and Madeira directly, with two flights per week, which start on 2 June and operate until 11 September.

On Mondays, the flight between Funchal and Faro departs at 20:50 and the flight between Faro and Funchal at 23:15, on Thursdays, the flight departs from Funchal at 06:10. and from Faro at 08:35.

The flights will be operated with E190 aircraft of 106 seats. A total of 30 frequencies are planned, corresponding to an offer of 3 180 seats in each direction of travel.

With this new connection, TAP unites two of the most important tourist regions of Portugal, facilitating not only the mobility of the Portuguese, but also the combined tourist demand.

According to the airline’s website, in August a round trip will cost around 240 euros per passenger.

