Two people slipped this afternoon on Vereda do Larano, in Porto da Cruz, ending up leaving the path and being at risk of falling into an abyss.

According to the findings, the two people are of foreign nationality and are currently being rescued by the Machico Municipal Fire Department.

They only have bruises.

The corporation mobilized two vehicles and six members of crew for this occurrence.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...