Guerin trying to scam tourists

Im sharing this video from TikTok of a couple of young tourists almost getting scammed from the car hire company Guerin

Please please make sure you always take full video evidence of your car when you pick it up, it seems to happen a lot here in Madeira as apposed to other places, (anyone know why?) Plus we have this influx of new companies, im talking over 200, and I would think most of them will try to get more out of you, one way or the other, as you see it daily on social media, especially the Madeira pages.

I have used Zest Car Rental (click here) and you only have to do a sesrch of their reviews, especially on which to know you are getting good service. I always rent a car with no deposit, full insurance, and to date never had a problem. You do need a credit card most of the time, but you dont actually need credit on it.

Please dont be conned by these car hire companies, as its now a mine field in Madeira now

