Porto Santo Line launches extra trips for August 6th and 20th

Porto Santo Line will offer extra trips between Funchal and Porto Santo on August 6th and 20th, both Wednesdays, with the aim of offering more options to passengers wishing to visit the golden island.

On each of the days mentioned, the Lobo Marinho sets sail from Funchal at 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, the latter being an additional voyage. In the opposite direction, the ship departs from Porto Santo at 12:00 pm (extra) and 8:00 pm.

For more information, interested parties can contact the company’s services by calling 291 210 300, WhatsApp 962 025 500 or emailing infopsl@gruposousa.pt, on weekdays between 9 am and 7 pm, and on weekends between 9 am and 1 pm and from 2:30 pm to 6 pm.

