Madeira Airport is once again affected by strong winds.

So far, a Ryanair plane from Lisbon has been diverted and two others are ‘circling around’, looking for a window of opportunity to land in Santa Cruz.

The maximum wind gust at the Santa Catarina weather station was 75 km/h at 10 am.

Madeira Airport had already warned passengers about the adverse weather conditions, asking everyone to confirm their flight before heading to the airport.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...