Landslide closes section between Praia Formosa and Socorridos

I hear a lot of you screaming AGAIN…. and rightly so. Why cant they get the job done properly?

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters were called today to the Praia Formosa area to reconnoiter a landslide that fell next to the walkway after the Orca Praia Hotel, in the section that was undergoing rehabilitation – between Arieiro beach and Vitória (cement silos).

The falling rocks and earth did not hit anyone, but as a precaution, the Funchal Firefighters will put up barriers to close off this section.

The Maritime Police are also on site.

It should be noted that this part of the promenade reopened at the beginning of summer.

From Diário Notícias

