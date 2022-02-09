VACCINATION CENTERS UNDERGO SCHEDULE CHANGES

The vaccination centers in Madeira will undergo changes in the coming days in relation to opening hours. According to a note from the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, the Funchal Vaccination Center will close on Mondays (14th, 21st and 28th of February). In Machico, Santana and Calheta, vaccination against covid-19 will take place at the facilities of the corresponding health center.

The Regional Health Department also informs that “all residents, from 5 years of age, regardless of age, can access the Region’s vaccination centers, on the days and times announced. “special” times were defined for vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years of age, however, as it is not possible to access the vaccination centers at this “special” time, there is availability to administer pediatric vaccines during the “general” opening hours of the vaccination centers.

The regional authorities also recall that alongside the vaccination of children, vaccination is being reinforced for all adults aged 18 or over. “It is not necessary to schedule, just have at least five months after the vaccination schedule or 3 months if you are a patient recovered from covid-19”.

The Funchal Vaccination Center will thus be open from Tuesday to Friday from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm; on Saturdays from 9 am to 2 pm for children and from 2 pm to 6 pm for adults. On Sundays from 9 am to 2 pm for children and from 2 pm to 4 pm for adults.

In Machico, inoculation will take place at the Machico Health Center, on Saturday, February 19, from 9 am to 1 pm for adults and from 1 pm to 6 pm for children.

The Santa Cruz Vaccination Center – Porto Novo – is open on Saturday 12 February from 9 am to 5 pm for adults and on Saturday 19 from 9 am to 1 pm for children.

In Santana, at the Santana Health Center, inoculation takes place on Saturdays, February 12th and 26th, between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm for adults.

At the Câmara de Lobos Vaccination Center – Pavilhão da Torre, the vaccination process takes place on Saturdays 19 and 26 from 9 am to 1 pm for adults and from 1 pm to 5 pm for children.

In Ribeira Brava, at the Ribeira Brava Health Center, vaccination on the 19th and 26th from 9 am to 11 am for children and from 11 am to 3 pm for adults.

At the Ponta do Sol Vaccination Center – Lugar de Baixo, vaccines will be administered on Friday, February 18, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm, for adults.

In Calheta, at the Calheta Health Center, the process takes place on Saturday, the 19th, from 9 am to 1 pm for adults and children.

In São Vicente, at the São Vicente Health Center, the vaccine will be administered on Tuesday the 22nd, from 11 am to 4:30 pm, for adults and children.

At the Porto Moniz Vaccination Center – Santa Health Center, the process takes place on Wednesday, February 16, from 10:30 am to 3:00 pm.

From Jornal Madeira

