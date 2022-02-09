PAU DE LUME RESTAURANT RAISES “QUALITY IN THE REGION”

The Pau de Lume restaurant, a new space at the Savoy Palace, was inaugurated today, with several entities in the restaurant space.

On the occasion, Bruno Freitas, administrator of Savoy Signature, highlighted that the space will make a difference.

“It will be a worthy and very interesting space, influential in the art of hospitality, in this Savoy group that honors the city and the Region. It is a new gastronomic space that combines the best of dishes, striving for irreverence and modern cuisine, combined with the ingenuity of the teams. It will be an irreverent and differentiating project, with unique experiences”, he stressed.

Pedro Calado, mayor of Funchal, highlighted the entrepreneurial spirit of the Savoy Group and the AFA Group.

“When we have a family dedicated 200% to work, we have a united family, which knows where it wants to go. Pau de lume does an elevation of work and quality to the city and the Region. Congratulations to the AFA Group and the Savoy Group, always bold, raising the quality of the tourist offer we have in the Region”, said Pedro Calado, stressing that the investment made in that area was “a bold project”, remembering that the place where the Savoy Palace was “a crater in the center of the city”.

Miguel Albuquerque, president of the Regional Government, recalled the “difficulty in implementing the project” of the Savoy Palace, “in 2015”, stressing that there were people who “did not want to change anything”.

The president of the Madeiran executive congratulated the Savoy Group on the new space, recalling that “only with investment is it possible to give more income to families”, adding that the Government will continue “to support investment”. Albuquerque also highlighted the “great Madeiran and investor” that is Avelino Farinha, congratulating him on the new space.

