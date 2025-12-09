Airport problems continue as the rain lashes down

Airport problems continue as the rain lashes downTobi Hughes·9th December 2025Madeira News I don’t remember rain this bad for a long time, its hammering down . A TAP flight diverted back to Lisbon a short while ago, and others are waiting to land. This could be due to the wind and also poor visibility with very low cloud. Help & Share Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window) Facebook Click to share on X (Opens in new window) X Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window) Pinterest Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) WhatsApp Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Email Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window) Telegram Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window) Tumblr Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window) LinkedIn Click to print (Opens in new window) Print Like this:Like Loading... Related