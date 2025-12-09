Heavy rain in Areeiro reaches red alert threshold.

The late hours of the night and the beginning of the morning this Tuesday (until 9 am) are being marked by intense rainfall in the Madeira Archipelago, particularly in Chão do Areeiro, where the accumulated rainfall reached red alert levels. Between 3 am and 9 am, this station recorded 65.5 mm in six hours, clearly exceeding the highest alert threshold. In the same period, it also accumulated 54.6 mm in three hours, 43.7 mm in two hours and 26.3 mm in just one hour, a value corresponding to an orange alert. In 30 minutes it totaled 15.6 mm, a level associated with a yellow alert (on the one-hour reference scale).

Pico Alto also recorded significant rainfall, with 22.1 mm in one hour and 58.5 mm in six hours, values ​​that fall within the orange warning range.

The yellow warning — set for hourly rainfall intensities between 10 and 20 mm — was issued at the Funchal/Observatório, Quinta Grande, Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo, Prazeres, Ponta do Pargo, Pico do Areeiro, Monte and Porto Santo weather stations.

According to the IPMA’s network of meteorological stations, all stations in the archipelago recorded precipitation up to 9 am, with the sole exception of the Selvagem Grande station, which did not record any rainfall.

From Diário Notícias

