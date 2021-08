The British Airways flight that diverted to Lisbon, finally landed in Madeira at 19.40.

Thanks to Michael Smeeth for the comment on Facebook, who say that if was a drunk and disruptive passenger on the flight, and needed to be removed.

Just because of this idiot the flight has an almost 4 hour delay. Let’s hope he is delt with and fined accordingly, and thankful not holidaying on the island.