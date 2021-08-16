Madeira now registers 34 new cases of covid-19 and 36 recovered. Seven are hospitalized, one of those in Intensive care.

According to the Regional Directorate of Health, there are seven imported cases (2 from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region, 2 from France, 1 from the United Kingdom, 1 from Spain and 1 from the Netherlands) and 27 cases of local transmission.

The report by the Regional Directorate of Health says that there are 313 active cases.

In total, there are 68 situations that are currently under consideration by the health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or coming from the various test posts in the RAM.