The Judicial Police conducted investigations at the Madeira Electricity Company.

Members of the Judicial Police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office carried out investigations this Tuesday at the Madeira Electricity Company, an entity under the supervision of the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure.

“It is confirmed that the Judicial Police carried out investigations yesterday at the Madeira Electricity Company, collecting information from between 2003 and 2016, on a matter that is under judicial secrecy,” said the Madeiran electricity company, in response to DIÁRIO, after successive requests for clarification made throughout the day.

“EEM, which is not a target, provided all the necessary information and gave all the requested support,” the company added.

Like this: Like Loading...