Twenty thousand drivers will pay the IUC (Vehicle Tax) twice by February.

Government changes rules for settling the single circulation tax. Measure will be voted on in Parliament in December to come into effect next year.

Thousands of vehicle owners will have to pay the Vehicle Circulation Tax (IUC) twice in three months or less. This is due to new government rules that stipulate the tax will only be paid in February.

Those with vehicles registered in December, regardless of the year of acquisition, will have to pay the IUC by the last day of this year and then again at the beginning of 2026 by the end if February.

Industry associations estimate that there are “between 15,000 and 20,000” owners in this situation.

From JN Portugal

Sad news for many who are already struggling with the cost of living, and at at time when its the holiday season.

Like this: Like Loading...