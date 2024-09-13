Friday FotoTobi Hughes·13th September 2024Friday FotoMadeira News Thanks to Terry Rees for thesecphotos of green arrows around Funchal. Anyone know what they are for? Maybe a sports event or something? Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related