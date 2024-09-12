Madeiran Madalena Costa is two-time world champion in figure skating

Madalena Costa today revalidated her title as Junior Figure Skating World Champion, in the Freestyle category, after unequivocally dominating the competition held at the World Skate Games, which is taking place in Rimini, Italy.

On Tuesday, the athlete from Madeira finished the short program with a total of 92.98 points, thus being well positioned to revalidate the title she won brilliantly last year in Colombia.

Today, the “young prodigy” of world skating once again stood out from her closest rivals and won the long program with 154.44 points, confirming all her credentials as the favorite to win the competition. The total of the programs says it all: 247.42.

The second-placed athlete, Italian Matilde Caputo, scored 191.14 points in both the short and long programs.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...