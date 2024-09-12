Massive accident in the Madalena do Mar tunnel leaves two injured

A serious accident – one of the vehicles overturned – inside the Madalena do Mar tunnel caused two injuries, apparently without any major consequences. The Mixed Fire Brigade of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol mobilized 9 operatives to the scene, supported by 2 emergency ambulances and extrication vehicles, which were joined in the meantime by EMIR.

One of the injured is trapped, but everything suggests that it is a case of mechanical entrapment – due to deformation of the vehicle he is unable to get out and not, apparently, due to significant physical damage, according to the latest information.

From Diário Notícias

