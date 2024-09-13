PSP will intervene “whenever necessary” in abusive parking on Avenida Arriaga

Abusive parking in the bus lane on Avenida Arriaga, in Funchal, has been a recurring problem and has caused major traffic disruptions, particularly during rush hour. The vice-president of Funchal City Council, Bruno Pereira, acknowledges the seriousness of the situation and has assured that the Public Security Police (PSP) will intervene whenever necessary.

Speaking to TSF-Madeira, Bruno Pereira explained that the local authority has been making efforts to combat illegal parking. “Initially, we provided our resources to the Public Security Police (PSP) at their expense to help with control, and we will continue to do so whenever necessary,” he assured.

Furthermore, he stressed that the CMF relies on the support of the towing service to remove vehicles that obstruct traffic. “We cannot be complacent with illegal parking,” he stressed, warning that more severe measures may be implemented if abusive behavior persists. “If the educational measures do not work, we will have to move on to more severe measures, such as fines and towing, because our goal is to improve the lives of all Funchal residents and traffic in the city,” he stressed.

The impact of these abuses has been felt especially by public transport, which is essential for mobility in the city. “Those two roads are really necessary for the normal flow of traffic in Funchal, given the large volume of public transport, which is essential for the city,” he said.

