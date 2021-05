Today there are 11 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM.

These are two imported cases (one from France and one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region) and 9 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts.

There is also a record of 17 more recovered cases.

There are 230 active cases, of which 13 are imported and 217 are locally transmitted.