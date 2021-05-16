Today there are 16 new cases of covid-19 in the Region, of which three are imported.

There are also 19 recovered, according to the daily bulletin.

The imported cases are two from the Porto region and one from the Lisbon and Vale do Tejo region. The rest are of local transmission associated with contacts of positive cases.

According to the same source, there are 260 active cases, of which 21 are imported cases and 239 are locally transmitted.

Regarding the isolation of active cases, 10 people are hospitalized at Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça (8 people in Multipurpose Units and 2 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 17 people are in isolation in a dedicated hotel unit, remaining the remaining in own accommodation.