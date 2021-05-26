The regional economy secretary will visit the new ‘working space’ for digital nomads tomorrow, at 11 am, at the Hotel Vila Galé, in the municipality of Santa Cruz.

The Hub Remotely @ Vila Galé is an initiative that stems from the collaboration between StartUp Madeira, under the support of the Regional Secretariat for the Economy, and the ‘HubRemotly’ team of entrepreneurs, in favor of the extension of the ‘Digital Nomads Madeira Islands’ project to other counties in the Region.

The idea of ​​a new approach to digital nomads came from three entrepreneurs / ‘Hubers’ (Linda, Pedro and Luís), who in February of this year, after launching the pilot project in Vila da Ponta do Sol, started to work on the idea which now materialises in the new workspace for remote workers.

The ‘HubRemotely’, founded in 2021, aims to provide digital nomads with all the conditions to work remotely, creating cowork and coliving spaces, and providing experiences so that they feel part of the community.

