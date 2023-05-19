IMI – Property Tax

Thanks to Susan Marloye-James for sending me this for anyone waiting for their tax bill.

” Property tax payment warning If you have not received notification of property taxes, you are able to go online to obtain reference details to be able to make payments. Property owners are able to pay Municipal Property Tax (IMI) this month, and have until the end of May to make the payment; however, they are being warned not to wait for a physical or digital reminder. According to Expresso, there are records of delays in sending IMI collection notes, which are being overcome. The Tax and Customs Authority (AT) has not confirmed the existence of delays. According to the Tax Authorities, “taxable persons who wish to make the payment before receiving the collection note can obtain, through the Finance Portal, through authentication, the payment reference”. To make the payment just follow the following steps: A minha área > Posição integrada > IMI > Documentos de cobrança > then select nota de cobrança. It should be noted that taxpayers, even if they have not received the IMI assessment notification in their physical mailbox or online, must respect the payment limit, in order to avoid fines for delays. That is, the fact that they do not receive the notification does not serve as a justification for missing the payment deadline, writes the publication. Where can IMI be paid? In the collection sections of the Finance Services; • At CTT counters; • At the branches of credit institutions with a protocol signed with the AT for this purpose; • In the Multibanco ATM network; • Through home banking; • Through direct debit or APP “Tax Situation – Payments”. ”

Taken from Portugal News

