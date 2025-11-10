10-year-old boy saves mother from accident in Funchal.

A 10-year-old boy prevented a serious accident early last night, around 8 pm, in Funchal.

According to what DIÁRIO has learned, the child was traveling in the car with her mother on the highway, in the direction of Câmara de Lobos-Funchal.

Near the exit to Pena, the boy realized that his mother had become unconscious at the wheel and managed to grab the steering wheel and pull the handbrake, preventing the car they were in from colliding with another vehicle.

Two bystanders noticed what had happened and went to help the child and the mother.

The alert was given to the Madeira Volunteer Firefighters, who went to the scene with an ambulance to provide assistance to the driver.

The woman, in her 40s, was transported to Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital to receive treatment.

The boy was unharmed.

The Public Security Police took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...