Passengers who recently arrived in the Port of Funchal, on board the ship Lobo Marinho, were transported to one of the quarantine locations located in Madeira hotels.

The transport was carried out a few minutes ago, in a van that was escorted by two vehicles of the Public Security Police (PSP), more specifically by the Rapid Intervention Teams (EIR).

Remember that all passengers traveling between Madeira and Porto Santo are required to comply with a quarantine period.

From Diário Notícias