The population is asked to remain calm, respect the guidelines of the security forces on the ground and that in case of any anomalous situation, contact 112.

At 11:15 am, an alert was received for a forest fire at the site of Rocha Alta, Parish of Agua de Pena, Municipality of Machico. The operational means of the Municipal Firefighters of Machico were immediately activated for the theater operations.

At 6:06 pm, the Operational Device to fight the flames was as follows:

– 1 air vehicle ;

– 13 terrestrial means;

– 41 operational.

Firefighting work continues, in an operation carried out by four corporations, namely: – Municipal Firefighters of Machico;

– Firefighters Sapadores Santa Cruz;

– Madeiran Voluntary Firefighters;

– Santana Volunteer Firefighters.

GENERAL RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE POPULATION:

-For those who are in areas affected by smoke from the fire or with high levels of particles caused by the fire, it is advisable to stay at home with the windows and doors closed.

– The practice of physical exercise outdoors is not recommended.

– In case of inhalation of fumes, the person must be removed from the area quickly.

– In the presence of burns, signs of respiratory distress and altered state of consciousness, seek medical assistance.

– In case of emergency, call 112.

