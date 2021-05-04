Madeira was the backdrop for the video clip of the musical duo ‘Anjos’ (Angels), whose presentation will take place next Saturday, May 8, at 6 pm, at the Turim Santa Maria Hotel.

The brothers Sérgio and Nelson Rosado will travel to Funchal to explain, in a press conference, the reasons that led them to choose the archipelago for the recording of the video clip of their new song, which is still a secret of the Angels.

It is a joint partnership between the Turim Hotéis Group, Madeira Tourism and Anjos that aims to “be another contribution that we make, to the promotion of National Tourism and, in particular, of this Island that tells us so much and in which we have spent some of the good times of our career ”, said Nelson Rosado.

Ricardo Martins, CEO of the Turim Hotéis Group, said that it is “a pride” for his group to be part of another stage of these “ambassadors”, “particularly at this stage when everyone’s contribution is essential for the revitalization of the National Tourism ”.

From Jornal Madeira