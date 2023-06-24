Tourist feels bad in the water and dies on Porto Santo beach

A 70-year-old German tourist felt unwell and ended up dying on the Porto Santo beach.

“The lady was taking a bath at Praia da Fontinha and, at the start, had a cardiorespiratory arrest. explained, to DIÁRIO, the Captain of the Port and Commander of the Maritime Police of Funchal and Porto Santo, Rui Teixeira.

There are still several elements of the Maritime Police, Porto Santo Volunteer Firefighters, EMIR and lifeguards, as well as the health delegate, who declared the death.

It is known that the lady, who was accompanied by her husband, was enjoying a vacation on Ilha Dourada.

