APRAM SAYS NO DOCK RESERVATION REQUEST FOR RUSSIAN BILLIONAIRE’S YACHT

APRAM – Administration of Ports of the Autonomous Region of Madeira says that there is no request for a dock reservation for the luxury yacht, owned by Russian billionaire Dmitry Mazepin, one of the Russian oligarchs who were sanctioned by the European Union, in the context of the war in Ukraine.

It should be noted that, as JM reported last Sunday, the yacht ‘Axioma’, owned by the owner and executive director of the mineral fertilizer company ‘Uralchem’, set sail from Antigua, an island in the Caribbean Sea, on March 4, and now towards the Madeiran territory, not knowing, for now, whether or not it will stop in the Region.

It is recalled that Russian oligarchs are anchoring mega-yachts in remote ports in small nations, such as Maldives and Montenegro, to evade Western sanctions for the invasion of Ukraine, as an investigation by the AP news agency recently concluded.

From Jornal Madeira

