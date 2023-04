The Spanish warship P44 is moored in the port of Funchal. Apparently, it should be a technical scale for refueling.

The ship ‘Hebridean Sky’ can also be found in this Madeiran port, which arrived at around 6 am. The ‘Santa Maria Manuella’ came from Porto Santo, entering Funchal around 8 am. Finally, just now, ‘Le Lyrial’ arrived from Santa Cruz de Tenerife, leaving only tomorrow for Cadiz.

From Diário Notícias

