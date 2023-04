Many of you have asked what this is out at sea.

The transport of an oil platform, which is destined for scrap from Aliaga, in the province of Izmir, in Turkey, is generating attention in Funchal.

The platform is transported by the tug Carlo Magno, from Pascagoula, in the United States.

NRP Mondego is monitoring the operation.

The tugboat is currently in Caniçal, where it will have to refuel, so the platform remains anchored off Funchal, next to the Desertas.

